Hugh Hefner’s widow, Crystal Hefner, claimed that his regular use of Viagra led to hearing loss before his September 2017 death.

“Hef always said he’d rather be deaf and still able to have sex,” Crystal, 37, wrote in her upcoming memoir, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself, which will hit stands on January 23, 2024. “Weird.”

Hearing loss in one or both ears is a common side effect of Viagra, according to several studies.

Crystal also shared insight into her life at the Playboy Mansion in the memoir, explaining that the experience didn’t live up to her expectations. She claimed that Hugh allegedly controlled every detail of her life, including the nail polish color she chose. Additionally, the Playboy founder allegedly made the Bunnies participate in orgies.

“It was embarrassing. I don’t know the most people there’d been in our bedroom at one time but — a lot. Pretty bad,” Crystal wrote. “We were like, ‘Oh, now it’s your turn.’ Nobody really wanted to be there but I think in Hef’s mind, he still thought he was in his 40s, and those nights, the people, the mansion, solidified that idea. He felt, ‘I’ve still got it.’”

While she wasn’t a fan of the group activities, Crystal also admitted that her first night with Hugh was “unremarkable.” She continued, “Whatever you would like, whatever you would think, or however you would want a night to go, well, it wasn’t that.”

After Crystal began living in the Playboy Mansion in 2009, she and Hugh tied the knot in 2012. The couple remained together until he died in 2017 at the age of 91.

Her memoir isn’t the first time Crystal has spoken out against her time as a Playboy Bunny.

“I was a part of Hugh Hefner’s world for over a decade,” she wrote via Instagram in February. “By the time I left, it had been a third of my life. I was with him through wild times, calm times, and all the times in between up until the day he passed away in September 2017. ⁣That day was very hard. I have lost a lot of people in my life and death is a difficult topic for me.⁣”

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Crystal then explained why she remained “more private” following Hugh’s death. “I’m an introvert at heart and while the mansion in some ways was a sanctuary, in other ways I was exploited like never before,” she said.

“I’ve been on the fence about telling my story because it’s complicated and conflicting in ways. But I think the best way to tell it is to be 100 percent honest and transparent so my lessons can hopefully help you too,” Crystal continued. “I will tell you about my life and how my upbringing and years leading up to the Halloween party where I met Hef was the perfect storm that whisked me through those gates.”

The former The Girls Next Door star concluded the caption by stating she finally feels ready to tell her story. “I’m ready to tell you what it was really like. How my personal path lead me to Hef’s ‘shangri la’ and what I wish every woman would know,” Crystal wrote. “⁣I will share how power, greed, narcissism, and a girls quest to feel loved, powerful, important and have a sense of belonging led her down a dangerous path. ⁣I’m still trying to heal from what I went through but I am ready to share the journey.”