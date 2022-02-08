Former Playboy playmate Crystal Harris said she’s “healing” from “past traumas” after referring to the mansion, where she lived with late husband Hugh Hefner, as a “prison.”

“I’ve felt really trapped in my mind for so long that it’s nice to know there are ways to heal. It also helps to be validated that my past traumas are real and have affected my brain,” the model, 35, explained in a lengthy Instagram post during the late hours of Monday, February 7. “I am looking forward to optimizing my health even more and getting better.”

The former Playmate of the Month admitted her “mind tortures” her at times, but she’s hoping to “flip that script.”

“I highly recommend if you are having a hard time mentally to really dig deep and find out what’s going on because there are so many ways to help yourself get better and feel better,” she continued, adding that “small changes” help.

The San Diego native opened up about finding the “last puzzle piece” of her “healing journey” after visiting psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Amen, who is the author of You, Happier and specializes in brain scans.

Crystal shared her scan and noted there are “areas that can be improved upon” as she continues her journey.

The former Girls Next Door star has gotten very candid about what life was like in the Playboy mansion during her marriage to Hugh. She and the magazine publisher wed in 2012 and were together until his death in 2017 at the age of 91.

“I’m always torn when I talk about the Playboy Mansion because in a [lot] of ways, it was a sanctuary to me, but in other ways, it was my prison,” Crystal previously shared on Instagram in December 2021, alongside a photo of herself outside of the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California. “The same with Hef. He was good to me in many ways, but in other ways, he wasn’t. I’m still healing from certain experiences.”

She added, “It was toward the end when I started saying no to things that weren’t me. Hair got more natural, implants came out. No more fake tan or life. I was still sick physically and mentally, but on the road to recovery.” Crystal removed her breast implants in 2016 due to “breast implant illness.”