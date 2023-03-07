When life gives you lemons, bring out the EXTRA Pink Lemonade.

Put on that LPD and mix up a marg — it’s time to ring in spring with an epically extra bash. So, get your girl gang together and bring the flavor — and your besties — to this epic party that’ll make everyone’s day a little extra brighter.

From adorable décor to the fruity and refreshing tang of new EXTRA Pink Lemonade, your party guests will feel the love and sunshine that this new flavor brings.

Flowers

No spring bash can be complete without everyone’s favorite blooms. Give your girls some to keep them fresh and fabulous, just like everyone’s favorite gum.

Pink Tumblers

A glass this cute begs to be raised — toast to the warm weather, good times together and a flavor that lasts EXTRA long.

Unleash Your Extra

For the most refreshing snag of the season, EXTRA Pink Lemonade gum is available in select stores now and will be available nationwide in 2023.

Pink Neon Sign

Bring the positivity with a perfect pop of pink your guests will love — there’s nothing better than an extra message for your guests.

Pink Mocktails

A spring soiree calls for can’t-resist mocktails to share — just remember, the fruitier the better!

Tablecloth

The perfect way to refresh your space, decorate to a tee (and protect from spillage).

Pink Monochrome Outfit

Be the best dressed at the event with an all-pink outfit. Experiment with different hues and accessorize to your heart’s content — unleash your inner extra and share it with the world.