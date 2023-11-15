Fans were left confused when Kim Kardashian appeared on one of the covers of GQ’s Man of the Year issue for 2023. So, how exactly was she able to earn the title as a woman?

How Is Kim Kardashian Man of the Year?

Kim earned the title of Man of the Year after expanding her multi-billion dollar Skims empire to include menswear. She also launched a partnership with the NBA to become the official underwear of the league.

As Skims cofounder Jens Grede explained, “Kim is the Michael Jordan of the influencer generation. Many 19 year olds who never watched Jordan play and don’t play basketball themselves wear Air Jordans every day. Maybe you don’t watch The Kardashians every single week, but you’re a Skims customer.”

The reality star said she expanded into menswear because she “just wanted men to find out what all the hype is about.”

For her Man of the Year cover shoot, Kim donned a series of menswear looks, as well as some of her more traditional glamorous outfits. In her interview with the magazine, the aspiring law student mostly discussed how she’s been inspired by her late father, Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003. The Kardashians have notoriously been led by matriarch Kris Jenner, so detailing the influence Kim received from a father figure was the perfect anecdote.

In addition to Kim, Jacob Elordi, Travis Scott and Tom Ford also received Man of the Year covers for 2023.

What Other Women Have Been Man of the Year?

Choosing a woman for the Man of the Year title is not a new move for the publication. Jennifer Aniston was the first female to earn the title back in 2005.

Other women to grace the Man of the Year cover are Mila Kunis (2011), Rihanna (2012), Shailene Woodley (2014), Gal Gadot (2017), Serena Williams (2018), Jennifer Lopez (2019) and Megan Thee Stallion (2020).

What Is Kim Kardashian’s Net Worth?

Regardless of the criticism Kim has received for being named Man of the Year, there’s no denying that she’s become an incredible success story. The mom of four is estimated to be worth more than $1.7 billion, according to Forbes.

Most of Kim’s wealth is from Skims, which is worth $4 billion. She also sold 20 percent of her cosmetics company, KKW Beauty, which has since been shut down, for $200 million in 2020. Kim also has her skincare line SKKN, a reality television career spanning more than 15 years, a private equity fund, various real estate investments and more.