How Gwyneth Paltrow Really Feels About Dakota Johnson

When Dakota Johnson started dating Chris Martin, she didn’t just gain a partner – she also gained a friend in his ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow. ​

“We’re actually very good friends. I love her so much. She’s an adorable, wonderful person,” Gwyneth said during an Instagram Q&A video on Thursday, October 5.

The Goop founder, 51, and Coldplay frontman, 46, were married for ​more than 10 years before they announced they were “consciously uncoupling” in 2014. The pair, whose divorce was finalized in 2016, share two kids, daughter Apple and son Moses. Although the former couple are in their own respective relationships now, Gwyneth revealed that she “never wanted to get divorced” from Chris.

“I never wanted to not be married to the father of my kids, theoretically,” she said during a March 2021 appearance on Anna Faris‘ “Unqualified” podcast. “But I have learned more about myself through that process than I could have imagined.”

Gwyneth has since moved on to husband Brad Falchuk and Chris has dated Dakota, 34, off-again, on-again since 2017.

The Academy award-winning actress and “Yellow” artist may have closed the chapter on their romantic relationship for a while now, but they always maintained a close bond. So much so, that Chris and Dakota and Gwyneth and Brad, 52, often go on double dates together.

“Chris and I really thought we would love to do this in a way that we remain a family, even though we’re not a couple. People freaked out. They were like, ‘This is nuts. This is insane. We hate you,’” the Avengers star said during the Advertising Week: How Do You Stand Out From the Crowd? panel in September 2019.

The following month, a source detailed to Us Weekly how “the adults are all very friendly.”

“It’s not without effort and having to put feelings aside from time to time. They genuinely enjoy being together, and there’s a lot of love for one another on all sides,” the insider told the outlet at the time before dishing on Chris and Brad’s bromance.

“Brad and Chris have a lot of respect for each other, and they always get their creative juices flowing when they hang out. They get something from being together — they’re both very cool guys.”

As for the Hollywood starlets, Gwyneth ‘pushed’ Chris and Dakota get back together after their brief split in June 2019.

“Gwyneth loves Dakota and vice versa. She really likes her and who she is as a person,” a different source told Us Weekly two months later when Dakota and Chris reconciled. “[Gwyneth] cares deeply for him and wants him to be happy.”