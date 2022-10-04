Dare to Bare! See Dakota Johnson’s Best Braless Moments on the Red Carpet

Dakota Johnson likes her wardrobe to be as freeing as the roles she plays on the big screen. The actress has gone through a transformative fashion experience ever since she was catapulted into the spotlight after landing the lead role in the erotic film series 50 Shades of Grey.

Her wardrobe pieces slowly started turning into more risqué ensembles, though she still wears timeless looks.

The High Note star grew up around Hollywood stars, considering that her mother, Melanie Griffith, is one herself. So, it makes total sense that Dakota has had a unique sense of fashion from childhood after watching her mother get ready for many red carpet events. That is, if she wasn’t tagging along as her plus-one.

In November 2021, Dakota’s stylist, Kate Young, opened up about the Cha Cha Real Smooth actress’ inspiration when it comes to all things fashion, telling Vogue, “Classic, minimal, elegant, with just a little bit of fashion for day. Dakota wants to be a disco ball.”

The Texas native channeled the ultimate disco ball look at the 2021 LACMA: Art + Film Gala, looking absolutely stunning in a Gucci cropped silver chained top that showed off her décolletage. Dakota paired the top with a flowy satin nude-peach, floor-length skirt, wearing minimal jewelry while rocking a smokey eye and red lip.

During a March 2021 episode of her stylist’s Hello Fashion YouTube series, the Maude co-creative director revealed that mood boards help her execute her style.

“I love mood boards,” she explained. “I use them for clothing, for emotional and meals. Mood boards are like playlists for physical things.”

The How to Be Single star also elaborated on her disco ball fashion fantasy, contrasting her day and night outfits. “I am definitely a disco ball,” she said. “I’m just a regular ball in the daytime and then a disco ball at night.”

She wore one of her most iconic braless looks at the 2021 Venice Film Festival when she arrived on the red carpet wearing a Gucci chainmail dress.

“That dress weighs about 27 pounds,” she told Elle UK in January 2022. “It was exhausting wearing it and it was so heavy … and I also was very naked underneath, but, like, I liked it.”

