Moses Martin Is All Grown Up: Rare Photos of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s Son

Despite being the youngest child of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, Moses Martin has been able to live a relatively private life.

The Shakespeare in Love actress and Coldplay singer tied the knot in 2003. They welcomed their eldest child, daughter Apple, on May 14, 2004, followed by Moses on April 8, 2006.

Gwyneth and Chris famously “consciously uncoupled” in 2014, though their divorce wasn’t finalized until 2016. While the former couple’s marriage didn’t work out, they have remained part of each other’s lives as they coparent Apple and Moses.

“He’s really like my brother,” Gwyneth – who married Brad Falchuk in 2018 – said about Chris while appearing on a 2018 episode of The Late Show. “We’re very familiar. It’s nice. I think we genuinely wanted our kids to be as unscathed as possible. And we thought, if we could really maintain the family even though we weren’t a couple, that was kind of the goal. So that’s what we’ve tried to do.”

Both Apple and her younger brother have kept their Instagram accounts private. However, their mother has been known to occasionally share photos of him with her 8.3 million Instagram followers.

On April 8, 2023, the Politician actress penned a touching note to Moses on his 17th birthday. “Happy 17th birthday to the boy that fills my soul up every time I look at him. @mosesmartin you are the most exceptional, kind, loving human being,” she captioned a selfie of the mother-son duo. “You keep us all laughing with your perfect impressions and you inspire us with your harmonies. I deeply adore you more than you could ever imagine!”

While the Los Angeles native isn’t afraid to gush about her kids, she previously admitted that she sometimes embarrasses them.

“If I do anything silly in public, the color drains from [Apple’s] face,” she said while appearing on The Rachael Ray Show in 2019. “Any silly jokes, or if I dance, like in a store, God forbid. She’s like, ‘Mom!’ and I’m like, ‘OK, sorry, got it.’”

Gwyneth also hasn’t held back when it comes to sharing insight about Apple and Moses. “They’re really coming into themselves. They’re hilarious. They’re smart. They can talk,” she said during a 2019 appearance on The Today Show. “They can sort of muse about things — it’s the greatest.”

“Yeah, they can be kind of, you know, d–ks once in a while,” the Goop mogul added.

Keep scrolling to see rare photos of Moses over the years.