Courtesy of Honey Boo Boo/Instagram

Pretty girl! Mama June: Family Crisis star Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson took to Instagram on Friday, November 13, to share a photo of herself looking great in a casual outfit after she revealed she’s planning to start a weight loss journey of her own.

“You hating but I’m popping regardless [nail polish emoji],” Alana, 15, captioned the photo. In the snap, the teen held up a peace sign with one hand as she carried her phone in the other, wearing an oversized Nike T-shirt with black leggings and white sneakers. She added a sticker that read, “pretty,” in pink sparkly font.

“Beautiful [red heart emoij],” Honey Boo Boo‘s maternal aunt, Jo “Doe Doe” Shannon, commented. One fan commented, “U look amazing [blushing face emoji] [pink sparkling heart emoji].” Another added, “Period [sparkle emoji].” A follower noticed Alana seems slimmer and commented, “She lost weight, good job sis.”

The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star looked happy and healthy after revealing to fans that she would be following in her family members’ footsteps and embarking on a weight loss journey of her own.

“Looking pretty. Are you working on losing weight also?” a fan asked in the comments of a selfie the former TLC star posted on October 28. “Yes ma’am,” Honey Boo Boo replied.

Alana’s mom, June “Mama June” Shannon, documented her weight loss journey on the family’s We TV series Mama June: From Not to Hot in 2017. After undergoing gastric sleeve surgery, June lost a total of 300 pounds. She also underwent several other plastic surgery procedures like breast augmentation surgery and skin removal surgery. Not long after, the 41-year-old’s daughters followed suit.

In March 2020, Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon underwent a plastic surgery makeover of her own. The 24-year-old underwent a procedure to insert an orbera balloon in her stomach to aid in weight loss performed by Dr. Sam Kashani for a total of $80,895. She also had a 350 liposuction procedure in her back flanks and bra area, as well as a tummy tuck, which was performed by Dr. Michael K. Obeng. After her makeover, Jessica went from 230 pounds to 185 pounds, according to the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird (née Shannon) opted for a more natural approach to her weight loss journey. After starting in September 2018, she’s shared updates with fans on social media on her progress. In September, Lauryn shared a before-and-after photo where she looks like she lost a considerable amount of weight.