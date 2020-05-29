A few days in a hotel can be a fun staycation, but Alana Thompson, a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo, is ready to head home in a new Mama June: Family Crisis clip. In Touch’s exclusive sneak peek at the Friday, May 29, episode reveals both the teen and her brother-in-law, Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon’s husband, are ready to head home. Unfortunately, the family has “no choice” but to find a new living situation thanks to June Shannon’s drama. After the mom of four fell in with a “tough crowd,” she put two of her daughters in a seriously “dangerous” situation. Check out In Touch‘s exclusive clip above.

Mama June: Family Crisis airs on We TV Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.