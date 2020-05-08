Honey Boo Boo Admits She’s ‘Not Ready’ to See Mama June After Rehab Drama on ‘Family Crisis’

As June Shannon’s court date creeps closer on Mama June: Family Crisis, her family isn’t about to get their hopes up that she’ll “redeem” herself. Alana Thompson, a.k.a. “Honey Boo Boo,” is particularly upset with her mom, and in In Touch’s exclusive clip from the Friday, May 8, episode, she confesses to sister Lauren “Pumpkin” Shannon she’s “not ready” to come face to face with June. After the From Not to Hot star sold everything in her house — including some of Alana’s belongings — the 14-year-old was hurt. Though ultimately she blames June’s boyfriend, Geno Doak, for manipulating her mom, that doesn’t mean she’s ready to move forward. Check out In Touch‘s exclusive clip above.

We TV

Mama June: Family Crisis airs on We TV Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.