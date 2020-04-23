Exclusive Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon Slams Mom for ‘F–king Up’ Their Trip on ‘Mama June: Family Crisis’

The whole Mama June: Family Crisis crew is tired of dealing with June Shannon’s mess. In In Touch’s exclusive clip from the Friday, April 24, episode of the We TV show, Alana Thompson’s big sister Lauren “Pumpkin” Shannon slams her mom for managing to ruin the family trip from “3,000 miles away.” Discussing the news that June’s boyfriend, Geno Doak, “crashed the Suburban into the house,” the stars lose their cool. “This trip was supposed to be a relaxation trip away from all the drama with mama,” Honey Boo Boo’s big sister says. “But now, on the last day, mama still manages to f–k it up.” Check out In Touch‘s exclusive clip above.

We TV; MEGA

Mama June: Family Crisis airs on We TV Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.