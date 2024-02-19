Home Improvement alum Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested on suspicion of DUI as well as contempt of court near Palm Springs in the early morning hours of February 17, In Touch can confirm.

Zachery, 42, was pulled over by deputies who suspected his vehicle had been involved in a recent collision. After being questioned, he allegedly showed signs of impairment. “This led to the driver’s arrest for driving under the influence with priors,” Sergeant Wendy Brito-Gonzalez told local TV news station KESQ.

He was taken into custody and charged with felony DUI with at least three felony priors, as well as misdemeanor contempt of court. Zachery was released later that day on $50,000 bail. His next court date is scheduled for April 23.

The former child star has a long record of DUI arrests, following busts in 2004, 2007, 2017 and 2020.

Zachery’s most recent trouble with the law was in July 2023, when Eugene, Oregon, police officers responded to a report of a physical dispute between the former actor and a woman. Although her name was not revealed in court papers following his arrest for fourth-degree assault, Zachery’s fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, with whom he shares three children including twins, released a statement to Us Weekly on August 1, 2023.

“I always want what’s best for the father of my children,” Johnnie told the publication at the time. The duo welcomed twins Parker Lee Bryan and Sequoia Lynn Bryan in May 2023, two months prior to his arrest and also share daughter Kennedy.

She continued, “Trauma can bring struggles in many shapes and forms. It’s a horrible situation that’s going to be spun in so many ways. I’ve learned firsthand the truth will never align with what’s been put out there. I ask everyone to please be respectful of our privacy for the sake of the children and our families so the healing process can begin.”

Zachery entered a guilty plea in October 2023 to felony assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence. In a plea negotiation, he avoided prison time when a second count was dismissed. He received a sentence of 36 months of supervised probation as well as seven days in jail.

The Colorado native was ordered to have “no contact with the victim without the probation officer’s approval, alcohol and substance abuse treatment and no alcohol and drug use moving forward.” If Zachery violated any of the conditions of his parole, he would have to serve “19 to 20 months of prison time that the court suspended under the deal,” Lane County’s Chief Deputy District Attorney Chris Parosa said in a statement at the time.

“Mr. Bryan decided to accept this resolution and admit that he recklessly caused physical injury to his domestic partner to avoid further trauma to his family so they could move on and heal,” Zachery’s attorney, John Kolego, told The Hollywood Reporter after his client’s sentence.

Zachery and Johnnie were involved in another domestic dispute in October 2020. He ended up pleading guilty to two misdemeanors, menacing and fourth-degree assault, receiving three years’ probation and ordered to attend a violence-intervention program.

The former TV star played Tim Allen‘s oldest son, Brad Taylor, on the ABC sitcom Home Improvement from 1991 through 1999.