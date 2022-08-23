Honesty hour. Holly Madison recalled the “gross” first time she had sex with ex Hugh Hefner while she was “so wasted” during her and former Girls Next Door costar Bridget Marquardt’s podcast, “Girls Next Level.”

Madison said during a Monday, August 22, episode that she was “drinking so many vodka cranberries all night” to calm her nerves while she partied with the Playboy creator and a group of women, including one she referred to as a “recruiter,” at former Hollywood hotspot Las Palmas.

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

“The first thing that happens is the recruiter says, ‘Daddy …’ I’m gagging as I’m saying this but everybody used to call him ‘Daddy’ in the bedroom, which is so gross,” the Oregon native, who dated Hefner from 2001 to 2008, said. “So, she’d be like, ‘Daddy, do you wanna get the new girl?’ And I s—t you not, next thing I know he’s on top of me.”

The Down the Rabbit Hole author admitted that she wasn’t “getting up” because of her intoxicated state, but Hefner making the first move wasn’t a common occurrence.

“Later on, things would get so routine, like he wouldn’t move. He would be like a bump on the log in the middle of the bed,” she said of the former editor-in-chief, who died in 2017 at the age of 91. “So, I guess he thought if I was the first one he was gonna have sex with he had to get up, because I was so f—king wasted … And I’m like, ‘OK, so that happened.'”

Madison also recounted in detail what happened the evening leading up to her first sexual encounter with Hefner.

“It was really novel to me to have that access, to be able to sit in the VIP,” she said about partying in the Los Angeles club, adding that she saw celebs like Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera during the evening. “But I was so nervous. I was just drinking, and I remember at one point I was sitting next to Hef and he learns over toward me and he offers me, like, a Quaalude.”

The Holly’s World alum thought she was “being tested” by Hefner because she had seen a past documentary about the publisher where he claimed he “didn’t allow drugs into his home” after someone was caught with cocaine in the 1970s. She noted that his claims in the movie were a “complete lie.”

“So I said, ‘No, I don’t really do drugs,’ which is true, and he was like, ‘Oh, OK, I really don’t either.’ But in the ’70s we used to call [Quaaludes] thigh openers.’ And I was like, ‘Haha, OK,’” she recalled of their conversation about the prescription sedative pills.

Later, back at the Playboy mansion, Madison recalled someone running a bath for the ladies but “nobody really” got in the tub.

“I just remember kind of putting my feet in the bath, and I remember after a long night of dancing in high heels, that felt really good. I was excited to put my foot in the hot bath,” she said. “I think at this point, everybody else who was living there was just so over the routine and just wanted to get it in and done with as soon as possible. Nobody wanted to waste their time with a f—king bath.”

However, that was just the beginning before things moved into the bedroom. “There’s like vibrators laid out for everybody. I’d never used a vibrator in my life,” Madison said. “So, I’m laying there waiting for everybody else, and I don’t even remember everybody else walking in. I just remember lying down and then all of a sudden everybody else is there.”

Although Madison admits she doesn’t “remember what happened the rest of the night,” she acknowledged that she found favor with the Chicago native.

“The next thing I remember was that Hef was telling the recruiter, ‘Get her a pair of pink pajamas and she’ll stay in your room tonight,’” she said. “And then I just like stumbled out of there and she handed me a pair of pink pajamas.”

A company spokesperson for Playboy tells In Touch in a statement, “Today’s Playboy is not Hugh Hefner’s Playboy, and the Hefner family is no longer associated with the company.”