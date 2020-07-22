Hugh Hefner’s Widow Crystal Harris Finds Love With Spaceship Engineer: Get to Know Her New BF

Happiness suits her! Hugh Hefner’s widow, Crystal Harris, packed on major PDA with her new flame, Nathan Levi, at the exotic Casa de Mita hotel in Punta de Mita, Mexico, on July 20, proving she has moved on romantically. Learn all about the smart and handsome man cozying up to the former Playboy playmate below.

Who Is Nathan Levi?

Crystal’s new beau, 32, reportedly makes a living as a spaceship engineer in Los Angeles, California. He’s clearly got a head on his shoulders, as he led a team of specialists who successfully launched Tesla founder Elon Musk’s SpaceX Dragon in March 2020, according to Daily Mail. The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft was launched into orbit to resupply the International Space Station.

What Is Their Relationship Like?

The hopeful astronaut swept the blonde beauty off her feet — quite literally — by “taking her out flying on their first date,” an insider tells the site. “He’s smart, caring, and makes her feel secure,” the source added about their romance. “It’s been hard for her to find someone who measures up to the legend of Hugh, and this guy seems to be it. He’s an amazing guy and all her friends adore him.”

During their relaxing getaway, Crystal and Nathan were seen enjoying a stroll alongside the ocean, grabbing a delicious dinner and taking a boat sailing.

How Long Was She With Hugh Hefner?

The model tied the knot with the magazine publisher on December 31, 2012, and they remained married until he died in September 2017, at the age of 91. He was buried at the Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park alongside several other beloved A-listers near the University of California, Los Angeles.

Does She Still Have Fond Memories of Her Time With the Playboy Mogul?

In September 2019, Crystal shared a sweet tribute on the anniversary of his death. “Missing you for two years today,” she wrote via Instagram. Crystal and Hugh first met at his star-studded halloween party in 2008. “He changed my life, he saved my life,” she told People in 2017. “He made me feel loved every single day. He was a beacon to the world, a force unlike anything else.”

