Hilary Duff is pregnant with baby No. 4, her third child with husband Matthew Koma! She revealed the sweet news have fans speculated she was expecting, sharing her family’s Christmas card photo holding her baby bump underneath her pink pajamas.

“Surprise surprise,” Hilary, 36, wrote in the caption of the Tuesday, December 12, Instagram post. “So much for silent nights,” the card read above a photo of Hilary alongside Matthew, 36, and their daughters Banks Violet, 5, and Mae James, 2, as well as her son, Luca Comrie, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

“Buckle up buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch,” the couple revealed inside the card showing photos of the children.

Fans began wondering if Hilary was expecting another baby with Matthew when she shared a November 9 Instagram video in a baggy black sweater, leading one person to ask, “Baby on board…?” while another wrote, “She is pregnant.” After that, the Younger alum shared mainly pictures from the chest up.

On December 7 she shared several snapshots in a green shirt that hid her midsection. “Wait a min? There’s been A LOT of belly covering placement lately,” one fan pointed out in the comments.

Hilary became a first-time mom when she welcomed Luca in 2012, two years after marrying then-NHL player Mike, 43, at the age of 22. The pair finalized their divorce in February 2016.

That year, Hilary told her Younger costar Nico Tortorella on his podcast, “The Love Bomb,” “When we were deciding to get married, I was totally down — I felt totally ready. I had already been working as an adult since I was 12 years old, so 22 doesn’t seem that crazy to get married.” As for their split, she revealed, “I wasn’t shamed because I got a divorce. It was a big step to take and it was a lot of considering, obviously a little human.”

Hilary and Mike have remained close friends and her Christmas card read, “From the Duff, Bair, Comrie crew.” Bair is Matthew’s real surname, as the DJ and record producer goes by Koma professionally.

The singer met Matthew in 2013 when they worked on her Breathe In. Breathe Out. album, which was ultimately released in June 2015. The pair began dating in 2016, although they had a brief split the following year.

In June 2018, Hilary and Matthew revealed they were expecting baby No. 1, eventually welcoming Banks on October 25. “We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life. Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family. Cloud ten,” the Lizzie McGuire alum announced via Instagram.

On May 9, 2019, Hilary shared the big news that the couple was engaged.”He asked me to be his wife,” she shared in an Instagram announcement showing off her ring. The pair married on December 21 that year in a small ceremony held in the front yard of their Los Angeles home. On March 24, 2021, Hilary and Matthew welcomed Mae in a home water birth.

Hilary gushed about her husband and their hectic family life in a third wedding anniversary tribute in December 2022. “Matthew. I love you so much. Happy 3 years! I don’t know if you knew what you were getting into or that you weren’t going to sleep or sit down for the next 5-10 years but I think for the most part you’re pretty happy about it,” she wrote. “Our life is so full and I’m over the top grateful for the guy that I got to do all this madness with.”