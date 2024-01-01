Your account
Hilary Duff baby bump photos

Getty Images; Instagram

Hilary Duff Sports Adorable Baby Bump in 3rd Pregnancy With Matthew Koma: Photos

Jan 1, 2024 3:56 pm·
By
Picture

Hilary Duff revealed she and husband Matthew Koma were pregnant with their third child in December 2023. The announcement came in the form of a shot of a family Christmas card with Hilary holding her bump.

“Surprise, surprise!” the former Nickelodeon star wrote in the caption on Instagram.

Hilary shares a son, Luca, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie. The newest baby will also join older sisters Banks Violet and Mae James.

Keep scrolling to see more of Hilary’s growing baby bump!

