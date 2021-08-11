The Hills have side-eyes? Heidi Montag didn’t pull any punches when it came to shading her former friend Lauren Conrad on a recent podcast, criticizing her career and how she claims​​​ her former The Hills costar treated her before becoming romantically involved with now-husband Spencer Pratt.

On Wednesday, August 11, Heidi, 34, appeared on Alexandra Cooper’s podcast, Call Her Daddy, where she spoke candidly about her former friend Lauren, 35.

The reality TV star says Lauren threatened to kick her off of The Hills if she dated Spencer, 37.

“How dare you. … I’m not your dog,” Heidi said about the experience. “Yeah, I appreciate you getting me on this show, but that doesn’t mean you own me and you can tell me what to do in my life.”

According to the I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! alum, Lauren failed to utilize her fame properly when the time was right.

“I feel like Lauren didn’t make it like she should have,” Heidi said. “She should be Kylie [Jenner]. She was so good at makeup, she should have done the tutorials. If she had a good team, she’d be a billionaire. She’d be a hundred-millionaire.”

Everett Collection/Shutterstock

“She is not where she should have been at all. She has a Kohl’s line, great, whatever,” Heidi said. “But she should be a hundred-millionaire. Are you kidding me? Who gets that big promotion, that big fame, that big engine behind her, the loved one, the this-and-that? The narrator — no one even gets the narrator show. Kylie didn’t get a narrator show. She should be so rich.”

In addition to shading Lauren, Heidi praised Kristin Cavallari.

“I feel like Kristin, let’s be honest, is the most successful,” the Celebrity Big Brother alum told the host.

Kristin, 34, had her own reality series, Very Cavallari. She is also a successful fashion designer, designing products for her company, Uncommon James and childrenswear for her sister company Little James.

Heidi previously opened up to Kristin on an episode of Very Cavallari regarding the deterioration of her friendship with Lauren.

“[Lauren] turned on me. … She said, ‘We’re not friends. You’re not on the show,'” Heidi said. “It’s hard when you lose your best friend. That is such a deep wound.”

A rep for Lauren did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.