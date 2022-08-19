Spilling the tea. Heidi Klum recalled her worst first date story and shared all of the NSFW details.

“I had one weird date where we went to a movie theater,” the model, 49, began while appearing on the Thursday, August 18, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. Noting that her date was holding a large bucket of popcorn, she continued, “Which I thought was already strange, like, why do I always have to reach over? Why don’t you reach over?”

“And I’m reaching over and I’m eating the popcorn and then, all of the sudden, there’s a hot dog in the popcorn — but it was attached,” Heidi said. “The hot dog that’s still attached.”

The America’s Got Talent judge called the incident “very memorable,” noting that it “never happened again.”

Guest host Nicole Byer said she was shocked by the story and quipped, “I could imagine that’s memorable. That’s something you talk about in therapy. That’s tough.”

While the date didn’t go according to plan, Heidi eventually found love with husband Tom Kaulitz. She revealed her engagement to the Tokio Hotel musician, 32, in December 2018. “I SAID YES,” she captioned a PDA photo of the couple on Twitter, which featured her showing off the sparkling ring. The pair went on to tie the knot in 2019.

On August 9, the Project Runway alum reflected on the couple’s first three years of marriage. “It flew by, but it feels like a lifetime already,” Heidi told Daily Pop.

“I just know him so well. We just gel really well,” she continued. “I just feel like, ‘Finally, I found the one.’ So far so good. I hope it stays that way.”

Earlier in the month, Heidi and Tom celebrated their anniversary during a romantic trip to St. Barths She took to Instagram to share a video of the pair running into the water on the beach, which she captioned, “Happy 3 Year Anniversary my L❤️VE. St.Barths August 3 2022.”

Prior to her romance with Tom, she was married to hairstylist Ric Pipino from 1997 until 2002 and singer Seal from 2005 until 2014.