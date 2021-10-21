Sure anyone can slap a pair of mouse ears on their head and call it a Halloween costume, but these celebrities have put in a bit more effort. With help from designers and makeup artists, stars like Khloé Kardashian and Heidi Klum have donned mind-blowing transformations you won’t believe.

Let’s take Amber, for example. Her 2011 transformation into Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash made her look like a completely different person. There was clearly not a trace of any characteristics we typically associate with Amber, like her bald head and clingy outfits. Apparently, the former ex of Kanye West is a huge fan of Slash and considers him her idol. She turned into a total fangirl when she finally got to meet him in 2013.

“I saw my Idol @slashonline,” she wrote on Instagram. “I didn’t cry like a crazy stalker tonight but my heart was beating outta my chest. He’s such a soft-spoken gentleman. It’s great to meet Super famous ppl [who] are down-to-earth, loving and about their family. What a great night! Dreams do come true!”

In 2017, she took her Slash obsession further. When she broke up with Wiz Khalifa, she changed the tattoo she had of the rapper to resemble Slash instead. However, if you look at the pics, the tattoo doesn’t really resemble the famous rocker all that much. We guess Amber will just have to rely on wearing awesome Halloween costumes made in his honor instead, which we think is a lot cooler (and better) anyway.

And it’s not just Amber, either. Other stars have taken their costumes to amazing heights that have to be seen to believe.

Check out the gallery below to see stars with drastic Halloween transformations.