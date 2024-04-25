Heather Locklear begged her former costars to sign on for a Melrose Place reunion in a bid to jump-start her career, sources exclusively tell In Touch.

Since her glory days playing villainous Amanda Woodward on the FOX network hit, the 62-year-old actress has been arrested several times.

“Heather turned what was once a stellar career into a soap opera sideshow,” says an insider. “She jumped at this opportunity and put pressure on the rest of the cast to join her to ensure the show would be brought back.”

In Touch sources reveal Locklear convinced fellow Melrose Place alums Daphne Zuniga and Laura Leighton to come aboard the primetime soap reboot. It was a win-win for the other cast members because they could capitalize on nostalgia for the show while also helping their troubled friend to get back on track.

“Folks were concerned about Heather,” says the insider. “She’s been in rehab 20 times over the years!”

As previously reported, the actress was arrested in 2018 following a domestic violence call with police alleging she’d hit her then-61-year-old fiancé Chris Heisser.

She later pleaded no contest to eight misdemeanors and did 30 days in a residential mental health facility.

Just last year, Locklear sparked new fears for her health after she was spotted walking along a narrow ledge looking distraught and talking to herself outside a medical facility in Malibu, California.

“This Melrose reboot may be Heather’s last chance — and her friends know it,” says the insider. “It’s been a long time since she’s had a steady gig, and she’s hoping this show will repair her rep in Hollywood.”