Heather Locklear looked “bedraggled and barely recognizable,” says an eyewitness, as the former Melrose Place star stepped out in L.A. on February 13. “She has her good days and her bad days,” a source exclusively tells In Touch, “but she’s OK right now. She’s in a much better place than she was a few months ago when she was acting strangely, and her relationship with Chris [Heisser] is stable and keeping her happy.”

Heather’s No. 1 priority these days is to stay sober, adds the source: “She’s less interested in getting dolled-up and more focused on being healthy and staying on track.”