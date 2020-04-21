She’s come so far! Heather Locklear celebrated one year of sobriety on Tuesday, April 21. The star took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. Though social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic is keeping her from celebrating the major milestone with most of her family and friends, she promised them “hugs will come later!”

Heather, 58, marked the occasion by sharing a Maya Angelou quote with her followers. “I’ve learned that no matter what happens, or how bad it seems today, life does go on, and it will be better tomorrow,” the post read. “I’ve learned that making a ‘living’ is not the same as making a ‘life.’ I’ve learned that life sometimes gives you a second chance. … I’ve learned that I still have a lot to learn. I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

It’s clear the actress’ fans are so proud of her. “Congratulations!” one wrote on the post with celebratory emojis. A second added, “Hoorayyy, way to go, babe!!!” A third chimed in, “That’s awesome!” Even celebrities like actress Lisa Rinna wanted to make sure the Melrose Place alum knew how happy they were for her. “Love you, Heather!!!” she wrote with red heart emojis.

The star has had a rough few years. In November 2018, she was placed on a psychiatric hold after allegedly assaulting her boyfriend. Her father exclusively told In Touch she was “not OK” later that month and, in December 2018, she entered rehab to seek help. By August 2019, she’d pleaded no contest to eight misdemeanor counts related to a June 2018 assault of an EMT and deputies and was sentenced to another 30 days in a mental health treatment program.

She was released from the program in October 2019, and seems be doing much better in early 2020. Recent social media posts include photos of her daughter, Ava, and her dog, Mister. The pooch has been keeping his mama entertained, and it seems like Ava is doing the same. The 22-year-old even helped her mom honor the occasion a few days early as she sent over cupcakes on April 18. “I love [you], mama,” the dessert read. Now that’s what we call a sweet treat.