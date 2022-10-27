All grown up! Hayden Panettiere was first introduced to audiences when she made her acting debut as Sarah Roberts on One Life to Live in 1994. She portrayed the role until 1996, and went on to frequently book jobs.

She continued her career as a soap opera star when she played the role of Lizzie Spaulding on Guiding Light from 1997 until 2000.

As she got older, Hayden started being cast in more prominent roles in the films Raising Helen, Tiger Cruise, Racing Stripes, Ice Princess, Bring It On: All Or Nothing, I Love You, Beth Cooper and Scream 4. The New York native has also had starring roles on the TV shows Heroes and Nashville.

While Hayden captured the attention of fans with her acting career, she has also made headlines for her personal life.

She gave birth to her daughter, Kaya Evdokia Klitschko, with her then-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko on December 10, 2014. The couple remained together until 2018. She has since relinquished full custody of Kaya to her ex after she suffered from postpartum depression followed by a battle with substance abuse.

“At first, it was not because it wasn’t a discussion. If [Wladimir] had come to me and said I think because of where you’re at right now and your struggles that you’re having it would be good for her to be over here with me for a while — which if I had probably had enough of a conversation I would’ve said, ‘OK that makes sense, I get it, I’ll come there to visit and stuff like that,’” she explained of the custody agreement while appearing on Red Table Talk in September 2022.

“Because of the way that it was done, it was very upsetting. I mean, it was the worst signing those papers, the most heartbreaking thing I’ve ever, ever had to do in my life,” Hayden continued, adding that the papers were to give Wladimir “full custody” of Kaya. Their daughter then went to live in Ukraine with the former professional boxer.

After noting that a big misconception about her is that she would “easily throw away her child,” Hayden revealed she did not know that she lost custody until Kaya had already left the United States.

“I was gonna go work on myself, I was gonna get better, and when I got better, then things would change and she could come to me and I could have my time with her, but that didn’t happen,” she explained.

Hayden also shared that she has not received any information that the custody agreement will change, adding that she hopes to see Kaya more when she is older.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Keep scrolling to see how Hayden has transformed over the years.