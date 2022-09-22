No Bra, No Problem! See Photos of Hayden Panettiere’s Sexiest Braless Outfits Over the Years

Fans have watched as Hayden Panettiere grew from child star to stunning adult with her role in Nashville. Along the way, her fashion choices became more daring as she grew older, and Hayden has had some daring braless moments both on the red carpet and while out and about.

Hayden revealed in a 2017 interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show that working in soap operas from the age of 5 made her up for anything. She recalled that when she starred on Guiding Light, “They threw me down a well. I got leukemia, not once but twice. I was kidnapped … I shot my mom’s boyfriend.”

the roof. I don’t know where that went … I’m saying you could be in your birthday suit, and you could be the most confident person in the room at 7 years old.”

The starlet’s big prime time TV break came at the age of 16, when she was cast as cheerleader with the power of rapid cellular regeneration, Claire Bennet, on NBC’s Heroes. The show ran from 2006 through 2010 and saw Hayden make her way onto numerous red carpets, grabbing attention as a budding fashionista.

The blonde beauty got her first major adult TV role playing country singer Juliette Barnes on ABC’s Nashville from 2012 through 2018. Her character went through nearly as many harrowing plotlines as Hayden did as a child soap opera star. While starring on the show, she became pregnant and gave birth to daughter Kaya in December 2014 with then-fiancé, Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko.

Sadly, the actress battled postpartum depression, for which she sought treatment for in October 2015 and May 2016. She referenced how her personal battles hit home with her Nashville role in a December 19, 2016, interview with Access Hollywood. “You have to ride the waves like the character,” she said. “When you’re that close to your character, you feel their pain and sometimes things hit close to home, and there’s been a lot of that.”

Along the way, Hayden continued to appear on numerous red carpets and has always shined with her amazing fashion sense. She loves feminine styles and plunging necklines, always looking so confident and radiant.

Scroll down for Hayden’s best braless looks from over the years.