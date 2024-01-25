Despite the constant pleas from family and friends, Hayden Panetierre is still with on-off boyfriend Brian Hickerson, a source exclusively tells In Touch. The actress, 34, apparently even spent the holidays with her alleged abuser and his family in South Carolina.“Brian and Hayden truly never broke up and really just lay low in the months after his arrest [for domestic battery] and her public declarations of healing herself,” says the source. “Hayden knows that being with Brian is terrible for her image, so she doesn’t post about him, but they are together. They can’t stay away from each other.”

