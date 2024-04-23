Now that he’s almost 80, Fatal Attraction star Michael Douglas is desperate to turn back the clock on the signs of aging, both for the sake of his career and to hang on to his younger wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, 54, insiders exclusively tell In Touch.

When the Oscar winner, 79, showed off a freshened-up face while promoting his latest project, Franklin, pals began buzzing about his latest nips and tucks.

“When he hit up the red carpet in Cannes, people were stunned, like they were seeing a man 20 years younger,” says an insider. “He’s no stranger to plastic surgery, but people around him can tell he’s got an extra glow these days, thanks to some refresher touch-ups at the surgeon’s office. He’s showing only minimal signs of aging and his jawline is exceptionally firm.”

While the actor’s rep dismissed rumors of facial surgery, the source says Douglas is motivated by a desire to keep the fires burning with his wife.

“Catherine’s the love of his life, but she’s 25 years his junior and is meticulous about keeping up her looks,” says the insider. “He doesn’t want to get left in the dust and a few nip/tucks certainly help.”

According to Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Robert H. Cohen, who has not treated Douglas, his tighter jawline could have been achieved with injectables. “He’s an older guy, but his face really looks good, and Botox may have been used to tighten the jawline, the neck and the whole lower face. It’s also likely he’s using an at-home device like the new Skin Skulpt Plasma Perfector, which is very popular with celebrities right now.”