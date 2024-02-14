Brad Pitt has been making headlines for his youthful looks of late, and his February 6 appearance at the Bob Marley: One Love premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in L.A. was no different.

One outlet called the 60-year-old “ageless,” while others referenced his 2008 flick about a man who ages in reverse, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, noting his smooth complexion and artfully tousled hair.

He’s come a long way from his early days in Hollywood when then-roommate Jason Priestley has said the two would compete to see who could go the longest without bathing. “Back then,” Jason recalled, “he could go a long time.”

Now, not only does the Oscar winner keep it clean, he even founded a skincare line. His pricey Le Domaine line offers products that tout the anti-aging properties of grape skins, inspired by the star’s French vineyard at Château Miraval.

“It’s something I’ve learned to do for my business, but it kind of makes you feel better,” Brad told Vogue of caring for his skin. “I grew up with a country mentality, kind of, you know, Dial soap once a day and then move on.” (He gives ex-girlfriend and GOOP founder Gwyneth Paltrow credit as “probably the first one who got me to even wash my face twice a day… maybe.”)

Still, the dad of six (with ex-wife Angelina Jolie) has said he’s OK with getting older. “I don’t want to be running from aging,” he told the mag. “It’s a concept we can’t escape, and I would like to see our culture embracing it more… I think that we’re learning that if we love ourselves, if we treat ourselves a little better, then there are long-lasting benefits to that. So just age healthy.”