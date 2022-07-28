Making things awkward! Gwyneth Paltrow joked to Hailey Bieber that she “f–ked” her dad, Stephen Baldwin, “in a bathroom.”

The Goop founder, 49, appeared on a special episode of Hailey’s YouTube series Who’s in My Bathroom, which premiered on Wednesday, July 27. Upon entering the Rhode Beauty founder’s bathroom, Gwyneth complimented Hailey, 25, saying, “Wow, this is quite the bathroom,” before revealing, “I think I know your dad and your uncles.”

Hailey, for her part, laughed and replied, “That’s my favorite thing that people say to me. Any stories?”

Gwyneth went on to recall a “tiny independent movie” she did at 20 years old alongside Stephen, 56. The film, titled Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle, was released in 1994.

“It was a really long time ago, but he was great. He was so nice,” the Iron Man actress said. Hailey replied, “Imagine if you had some horror story and you were like, ‘He was terrible. It was a nightmare working with him.'”

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock; Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Gwyneth, for her part said, “That would be bad,” before making an awkward joke. “Or if I, like, f–ked your dad in the bathroom? … I didn’t, I didn’t,” she quipped.

“Well, that’s good to know. OK,” Hailey hit back. For the rest of the 19 minute-long-video, the duo talked all things skincare and smoothies. Both women shared their love for smoothies in the video, and as fans know, Hailey’s favorite morning smoothie has gone viral on TikTok in recent months.

“We’ve teamed up with @haileybieber to create the yummiest skin supporting smoothie: Hailey Bieber’s Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie,” Erewhon Market in Los Angeles announced via Instagram in June. “Hailey’s special smoothie is available for a limited time at all Tonic Bars and for delivery — try it before it’s gone!⁠”

Following the announcement, fans in California flocked to Erewhon for a taste of the drink, only to find out that it cost $17. TikTok users have since taken to the app with how-to videos of at-home smoothies that taste the same, but cost much less. However, the DIY versions may not have the same effect on the skin as the Erewhon smoothie does!

“I’ve always been into skin care, since I was a teenager,” Hailey told Refinery29 in June about her skincare journey. “Beauty and wellness was prominent in my household. My mom is from Brazil and she’s always been invested in taking care of herself. I watched her my whole life take really good care of her skin in the sun, wear SPF everyday, moisturize. I think just growing up watching her, watching my Grandma, the both of them together [were] so invested in skin care and beauty and they definitely instilled [that] in me.”