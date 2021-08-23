Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) showed support to Selena Gomez after seeing Elle USA magazine’s latest cover story celebrating the singer’s milestones.

Fans took notice that Hailey, 24, liked an Instagram post teasing the publication’s new Latinx Issue over the weekend.

“After several rocky years battling health issues and heartbreak, @SelenaGomez has come into her own spiritually and creatively,” read the caption on Friday, August 20. “The multihyphenate star opens up about her struggles with mental illness, shooting @hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ with Steve Martin, and why she doesn’t know her own Instagram password.”

In her candid interview with Elle USA, Selena, 29, opened up about her struggles with lupus, her kidney transplant, doing chemotherapy, mental illness as well as going through “very public heartbreaks.”

“These were all things that honestly should have taken me down,” the Spring Breakers star said while discussing how she overcame trials and tribulations.

Hailey has proven time and time again that she has no qualms with the “Wolves” singer, last liking a photo of Selena covering the pages of Vogue back in March.

The model, who is married to Selena’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, also previously shut down feud rumors after the release of Selena’s song “Lose You to Love Me” in 2019, calling the speculation complete “BS” at the time. Selena later doubled down on naysayers and appeared to defend Hailey in return, without mentioning Hailey by name.

“I do not stand for women tearing women down,” Selena said during an Instagram Live following the release of her single. “And I will never, ever be by that. So please be kind to everyone. It doesn’t matter what the situation is. If you’re my fans, don’t be rude to anybody, please. Don’t go off and say things that you just feel in the moment. And just please, from me, know that that’s not my heart. My heart is only to release things that I feel that are me and that I’m proud of. And that’s all that I’ll say, yeah.”

That same year, Hailey discussed how destructive social media can be at times in an interview with British Vogue. “People creating false drama between women and trying to put women up against each other and create these narratives that are just … toxic,” she explained. “I think that has to change and that has to stop.”

The Arizona native and Justin, 27, are still going strong today. The pair tied the knot at a courthouse in September 2018 and later celebrated their second wedding with friends and family in South Carolina the following year.

As for Selena, she and the “Stuck With U” performer started dating in 2011 and were on and off until they parted ways for good in early 2018. Since then, she has focused on her own career goals and personal growth, revealing just how far she has come in her Elle USA interview.

Selena said she told herself, “‘You’re going to help people.’ That’s really what kept me going.”