Getting down to business! Gypsy Rose Blanchard shared insight into her meeting with Kim Kardashian, which will air on The Kardashians season 5, and revealed that they spoke about “prison reform.”

“First of all, meeting Kim was a huge honor,” Gypsy, 32, told E! News on Thursday, May 30. “She’s a really sweet woman and I really appreciate her taking the time to talk with me.”

The Louisiana native added that she and The Kardashians star, 43, “had a lot to talk about as far as prison reform goes.”

“I know that she’s done some really amazing things with prison reform. And that’s really close to my heart because I’ve been on that side of the fence,” Gypsy added.

Gypsy served roughly eight years in prison for her involvement in the 2015 murder of mom Dee Dee Blanchard. Dee Dee was believed to have suffered from Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy (MSP), a mental illness that caused her to fabricate Gypsy’s various medical issues and lie about her daughter’s age. Gypsy spent much of her childhood undergoing unnecessary and often painful medical procedures. She was also kept extremely isolated and has claimed that Dee Dee physically abused her. Gypsy enlisted then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn to help her murder Dee Dee as a way to escape.

The Louisiana native was released early on parole in December 2023, and she quickly got to work sharing her story in an eBook, Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom, as well as the Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Gypsy will star in a follow-up Lifetime series, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, on June 3, and she recently announced a memoir called My Time to Stand, coming in January 2025.

Fans of The Kardashians got a glimpse at Gypsy’s meeting with Kim in a preview for The Kardashians season 5 on May 23. The clip showed the reality star knocking on a door as Gypsy answered, and they shared a hug.

While it may seem like an unlikely pairing at first, it’s not too surprising to see Gypsy and Kim meet up given the SKIMS founder’s passion and advocacy for prison reform. She began working in the area in 2018 when she helped free Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving life in prison for her involvement in a cocaine trafficking organization, from behind bars.

“I really do believe if people do a crime, they need to do the time,” Kim told Time magazine in 2020. “But it’s a matter of what is that fair [amount of] time?”

Gypsy has also expressed interest in working with Kim in the past.

“I think it would be cool because she has a huge platform for prison reform and I have been in prison,” the former inmate told Extra in January. “So I think having those two elements, I think we could probably do some good for the world.”