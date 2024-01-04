She has big dreams. After learning she’d be released early from Missouri’s Chillicothe Correctional Center after serving 85 percent of a 10-year prison sentence for the second-degree murder of her mother, Gypsy Rose Blanchard revealed she wanted to travel to Arrowhead Stadium 90 minutes away to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals in a New Year’s Eve NFL game. Her hope, Gypsy shared, was to meet Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, whose music — especially the song “Eyes Open” — has helped Gypsy face the trauma of what she calls “relentless child abuse.” Her backup plan, she added, is to attend Taylor’s October Eras tour stop in New Orleans.

But Gypsy’s plans don’t stop there. More than eight years after she helped secret boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn, 34, plot to kill her mom, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, the young woman is forging a new life. (Nick’s serving a life sentence after stabbing and murdering 48-year-old Dee Dee, who experts believe had Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a mental disorder and form of abuse in which a parent exaggerates or induces illness in a child for attention and sympathy.)

“The one thing Gypsy is looking forward to the most is spending time with her family and getting to know ​​her dad, stepmom, half brother, sister, and her entire extended family,” family friend Titania Gisclair exclusively tells In Touch. “She has never in her 32 years of life experienced the love of that many people, as her mom kept her away from all of them. I think she will be overwhelmed with the amount of love and support she has.”

Courtesy of Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram

A Second Chance

For decades, Dee Dee lied about her daughter’s age and health, pretending Gypsy had everything from leukemia and muscular dystrophy to brain damage and developmental issues. Dee Dee isolated her and forced her to use a wheelchair and feeding tube, endure unnecessary surgeries and take unneeded medications while lying to doctors and friends. Dee Dee also claimed Gypsy’s father, Rod Blanchard, was a deadbeat drug addict when in fact her former husband faithfully paid child support each month even as she moved their daughter away to Missouri from Louisiana. Gypsy has said she feels remorse for orchestrating her mother’s death and believes “murder is not OK,” but doesn’t believe prison was “the right place to get the help that I need.”

Titania hopes Gypsy, whose story inspired the 2019 Hulu series The Act, can now find healing. She’s “coming home to Louisiana” and soon “will begin a journey of traveling and doing speaking engagements,” Titania outlines. “I believe, if given the correct tools and proper treatment for childhood trauma, she could open up the door for many young people who may be in her situation and too scared to say anything. Gypsy’s story is one of sadness and triumph all rolled into one.”

Surprise Wedding

In addition to her family, Gypsy’s new husband — she quietly married Ryan Scott Anderson while behind bars in 2022 — is rooting for her. (Ryan hasn’t revealed how they met.) “He’s loved and supported her through the last year and a half,” says Titania, “and I hope and pray he remains by her side throughout this difficult but happy transition in her life.”