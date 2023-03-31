Gwyneth Paltrow is not at fault for the ski crash that injured Terry Sanderson at Utah’s Deer Valley Resort, a jury decided on Thursday, March 30.

“We are pleased with this unanimous outcome and appreciate the judge and jury’s thoughtful handling of the case,” the actress’ attorney, Steve Owens, said in a statement following the verdict. “Gwyneth has a history of advocating for what she believes in – this situation was no different and she will continue to stand up for what is right.”

Paltrow, 50, who countersued Sanderson for $1 plus legal fees, also released a statement following the outcome in her favor, “I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity. I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case.”

The verdict was reached a little over a week after the trail began in Park City on March 21.

In 2019, Sanderson sued Paltrow for the February 2016 accident, claiming he sustained significant injuries – including four broken ribs, a concussion and more – after she allegedly knocked him over while skiing. Though he originally sued the Shallow Hal actress for $3.1 million in damages, the amount went down to $300,000 after several of his claims were dropped by a court during a 2022 hearing, per legal documents obtained by In Touch.

Brian To/Shutterstock

Following the incident, the Goop founder allegedly skied away without trying to get help for Sanderson. The paperwork also noted that the Deer Valley Resort staff allegedly blamed him for the ​collision in a filed incident report.

In her amended complaint, Paltrow alleged that Sanderson admitted “he does not remember what happened,” noting that she remembered “very clearly.” Additionally, she claimed that Sanderson “plowed into her back” while she was on the slope with her family. Gwyneth also questioned the legitimacy of eyewitness Craig Ramon’s testimony while on the stand, saying that his recollection of the accident could not be believed because he is color blind. He was also the only person to witness the collision.