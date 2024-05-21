Gwyneth Paltrow’s husband, Brad Falchuk, has had a rough couple of years as far as Hollywood success goes — but he’s getting precious little sympathy as she’s stressed to the max herself.

“Gwyneth’s increased focus on Goop in the years since the pandemic has left Brad somewhat adrift as he tries to reinvent his own career outside of the shadow of his longtime collaborator Ryan Murphy,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “But Brad’s pretty devastated that his first series without Ryan in many years, The Brothers Sun, failed to find an audience at Netflix and was quickly canned.”

Brad, 53, created The Brothers Sun with Byron Wu. Starring Michelle Yeoh, Justin Chien, Sam Song Li, Joon Lee and Highdee Kuan, the series follows a man named Bruce Sun, whose life is turned upside down when his brother, Charles, visits him in California from Taipei, Taiwan, and tells him about their family’s dangerous work as gangsters. Season 1 was released on Netflix in January, and the series was canceled in March.

The source reveals that Brad’s career tension has left the Glee cocreator “at a crossroads,” but his wife, 51, hasn’t been able to provide much comfort.

“Gwyneth, despite her own huge Rolodex of Hollywood contacts, isn’t really equipped to help him out of the doldrums,” the insider continues. “Gwyneth likes to give input on Brad’s decisions and has helped him level up in the past, but the bottom line is that Brad took a risk and failed rather miserably. Plus, Gwyneth has her own problems and is focused on her role as a CEO of a company she is trying to make into a billion-dollar enterprise after investing almost twenty years of her time in it. She’s leaving the career counseling to Brad’s team and is staying focused on her business.”

The source concludes, “It’s been a difficult six months for both of them and there isn’t a clear path out of this tailspin for Brad. He really has only one weapon in his arsenal and that’s locking himself in a room and not coming out until he’s written a new TV show. That might be a good way to start to reverse the decline he’s experiencing, but it’s terrible for a marriage!”

Gwyneth met Brad on the set of Glee in 2010, but their romance didn’t begin until 2014. The couple went public with their relationship in April 2015 and announced their engagement in January 2018. They tied the knot later that year, in September 2018, with a ceremony in the Hamptons on Long Island, New York. Though Gwyneth and Brad do not share any kids together, they each have children from past relationships. The Iron Man star shares daughter Apple, 20, and son Moses, 18, with ex Chris Martin, while the Scream Queens cocreator shares daughter Isabella, 19, and Brody, 17, with ex Suzanne Bukinik.