Gwen Stefani Says She ‘Just Wants’ Her Parents to Attend Her Wedding to Blake Shelton Amid COVID-19

Difficult times. Gwen Stefani revealed the one must-have at her dream wedding to fiancé Blake Shelton, and it’s super sweet.

“We know that there’s light at the end of the tunnel, so in a post-pandemic world, would you prefer a smaller ceremony, a smaller wedding or a larger wedding?” host Ryan Seacrest asked the No Doubt alum during the December 7 episode of “On Air With Ryan Seacrest.”

In response, the blonde babe simply said, “Well, I would say I just want my parents there at this point,” she half-laughed, noting that they “didn’t come to Thanksgiving” because they’re “so scared” amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. “I’d really it rather not be a COVID situation, like I would rather not have masks and that kind of thing,” she continued. “Even when you cut it down to just family, it’s still too many people for COVID, so we’re sort of going to see what happens in the next few months.”

Sharpshooter Images/MEGA

A source told Us Weekly Blake “built a chapel on the grounds of his Oklahoma ranch” for their upcoming nuptials. “He did it himself with help.”

According to the insider, the grand gesture was a “tribute to their love.” The “God’s Country” singer, 44, and the “Hollaback Girl” artist, 51, who began dating in 2015, announced their engagement in October 2020. Since then, the lovebirds are moving full speed ahead with planning their walk down the aisle.

“She waited five years for Blake to put a ring on it, and she certainly isn’t prepared to wait another five years to walk down the aisle!” a separate source told Life & Style. Of course, Gwen’s children, Kingston, 14, Apollo, 12, and Zuma, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, will be involved on the big day. After all, they’ve formed a special connection with Blake over the years.

The kids “can’t wait” for the Grammy nominee to be their stepfather, another insider previously told Life & Style. “He already had a close bond with the boys.”

“Blake treats Gwen’s kids like they’re his own,” continued the insider. “He adores them, and they love spending time with him. Blake’s relationship with the kids won’t change much once he officially becomes a stepdad.”

Here’s hoping the couple can say “I do” sooner than later — and that her mom and dad are able to attend.