Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton: Inside Their Romance

Locking eyes – and lips – Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani put on a show.

After the country music singer performed a trio of hits during the Power of Love charity benefit in Las Vegas on May 10, his wife joined him to belt out their 2019 hit, “Nobody But You,” before they shared a tender kiss on stage.

The No Doubt frontwoman heaped praise on her cowboy, gushing to the gala’s 1,500 guests that Blake’s “heart is as big as his voice” and that he “brings a smile to everyone he meets, and that is what makes us love him so much.”

It’s as if they’re newlyweds again. After facing a difficult period in their nearly nine-year romance — by late last year, they were starting to “lead separate lives,” a source told In Touch at the time — Blake, 47, and Gwen, 54, have turned things around and “fallen in love all over again,” says an insider. “They’ve been prioritizing spending time with each other and have been focused on getting back to doing the things that brought them together in the first place, like making music.”

The couple recently released their fifth duet together, “Purple Irises,” which hints at overcoming discord with lyrics such as “Don’t wanna lose you” and “Are you happy?”

According to Gwen, the song “comes from the idea that when you plant something, you are planting hope and watching love grow, weathering all the different seasons of growth,” she explains. “We are in this together, we planted the seeds together, and we are growing together.”

But things weren’t so rosy as recently as last year.

“A lot of their friends were really worried it would end in divorce,” says the insider, adding that the pair “had been fighting a lot and their work schedules were creating a lot of challenges.”

John Shearer / Getty Images

Blake left his coaching job on The Voice, the show where they met in 2014, last May after season 23, explaining he wanted to spend more time with his wife and stepsons — only for Gwen to announce she was returning to the show without him for season 24.

“Maybe she doesn’t want too much family time,” Blake quipped at the time.

They were also supposed to spend New Year’s Eve together in Nashville, where Blake performed on CBS.

“And then Vegas called,” Gwen said, explaining why she sang in Sin City on December 31 instead. “I was like, ‘Eh, I’m gonna do it.’ If you’re gonna be working, then I’m gonna be working.”

They recognized the problem, says the insider, “and found their way back to each other.” In July, they’ll mark their third wedding anniversary. “They like to think they made it to the other side. They really do seem more in love than ever.”