After months of reported marital issues, fans are concerned about the status of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani‘s relationship after they both shared cryptic posts to social media.

“Hey y’all, this is Blake Shelton and we’re officially one month out from the Back to the Honky Tonk tour,” Blake said in an Instagram video posted on Monday, January 22. “I can’t wait to hit the road with Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts. Get your tickets at BlakeShelton.com and we’ll see you there.”

Just one day later, Gwen admitted she was ready to “hit the road” herself in a video posted to the pop superstar’s Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 23, which was a promotion for her collaboration with the beauty brand Ipsy.

After being posed with the question of whether she would prefer to embark on a plane ride or a road trip, the “Hollaback Girl” singer answered that some time on the road was calling her name.

Despite a road trip seemingly being in the cards for both Gwen and Blake, the couple may be headed down separate paths.

Blake and Gwen are currently “leading separate lives,” an insider told Life and Style on January 5. “It’s very sad, but the writing seems to be on the wall for their marriage.” The source explained that the pair’s marriage is “definitely in trouble.”

“Lately, they’ve been at odds about everything from career decisions and the parenting of her three boys to where they spend most of their time,” the insider continued. “The tension continues to grow, and Blake and Gwen are drifting apart as a result.”

Gwen and Blake, who first met while appearing on NBC’s The Voice together in 2014, tied the knot in July 2021.

Gwen explained to Howard Stern during a July 2016 interview that she and Blake bonded over their respective summer 2015 divorces: Gwen from Gavin Rossdale and Blake from Miranda Lambert.

“He basically told me what was going on with him,” the No Doubt member recalled to Howard, 70, at the time. “We just started this friendship. I wasn’t trying to start a relationship. I was just trying to not die. There was no plan. It was an incredible gift to be able to have a friend.”

Despite swirling rumors about trouble in paradise for the couple, there seemed to be no doubt in Blake’s mind that Gwen was the person for him as he gushed about his wife during a November 2023 appearance on Today.

“I mean, the best part is lying down with her at night and then waking up and she’s there in the morning,” he said at the time. “I just didn’t know that that was out there, that that was possible.”