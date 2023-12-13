Anyone But You star Glen Powell experienced a scare while filming his new romantic comedy with Sydney Sweeney.

“Taking your clothes off on the side of a cliff in a hurry is not safe, either,” Glen, 35, said in an interview with Variety at the New York premiere of Anyone But You on Monday, December 11. “Nobody talks about that safety issue on set, where I almost died falling off a cliff taking my pants off too fast. But it’s a really fun scene, so it was all worth it.”

Glen added, “You just have to grip it and rip it on a scene like that. You know you’re not going to leave that filming day looking cool, so you just have to embrace it.”

The scene in question involved Sydney, 26, pulling a spider from inside of Glenn’s shorts, and Sydney had her own issues with her arachnid costar.

“There’s the spider itself, which actually bit me, and that was a whole thing,” Sydney said. “And then we have the part of Glen bending over and me checking to see if there are more spiders.”

The Euphoria star jokingly confessed that she and Glen are “very acquainted” after filming that particular scene.

Sydney and Glen found themselves the subject of rumors that they had become involved in an affair earlier this year, despite Sydney being engaged to Jonathan Davino. Pictures of the pair surfaced online showing Sydney and Glen enjoying some downtime away from the set of Anyone But You.

These came on the tail of Glen ending his romance with model Gigi Paris after three years together. To add fuel to the fire, Gigi, 30, unfollowed both Sydney and Glen on Instagram and posted a Reel on April 26 of herself walking down the streets of New York City with the caption, “Know your worth & onto the next.”

The scrutiny from fans caused Glen to address the rumors in an interview on November 14.

“When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair,” Glen explained in an interview with Men’s Health. “But what I’m realizing is that’s just a part of this gig now.”

He added that he felt like the rumors were “reminders to focus on what is important and real: namely, his family, his friends, and work that he’s proud of making.”

Sydney also commented on the affair rumors to Variety on August 9 and said that she “sometimes felt beat up” from the constant spotlight.

“It’s hard to sit back and watch, and not be able to stand up for yourself,” Sydney admitted.

Anyone But You hits theaters on December 22.