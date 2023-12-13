Your account
Everything Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Have Said About Their Relationship Amid ‘Anyone But You’

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are costars in the romantic comedy Anyone But You and their chemistry sparked real life dating rumors when they were photographed looking quite cozy while filming the movie in April 2023.

The relationship speculation came amid the Euphoria star’s engagement to Jonathan Davino and Glen’s relationship with Gigi Paris, who he split from shortly after the photos with Sydney surfaced online. Sydney and Jonathan are still engaged but are known to keep their relationship out of the public eye.

Despite the buzz about a potential romance between these costars, they’ve continuously insisted that they are just good friends and have not shied away from addressing the rumors head-on.

Scroll through the gallery to see Sydney and Glen’s quotes about their relationship!

