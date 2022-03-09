Actress Sydney Sweeney Is a Beautiful Bikini Babe! See Photos of Her in a Swimsuit

Actress Sydney Sweeney wasn’t new to show business when she reached stardom for the HBO series Euphoria. The blonde beauty has been in the public eye for years, appearing in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and in the star-studded film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — and fans love seeing her rocking a bikini, any day!

Sydney has proudly showed off her fit figure over the years, whether at the beach or by a pool. But she has, unfortunately, faced body shamers throughout her adolescent and adult years.

In a February 2022 interview with GQ, the White Lotus star revealed she was criticized for the scars on her body, which she mostly acquired from her physical lifestyle playing sports.

“I had someone tell me once, it was [someone’s] mother, actually … I’m a very active person,” she began. “I get hurt, I get bruises. I get cuts I think I came back from laser tag, and I had rug burns all over my legs because I got really into it. And she sat me up on the counter and told me that no boy will ever love me if I have marks on my body.”

Despite the crude comment, Sydney said that she replied, “Well, I guess I’m just gonna have to love myself.” And while she doesn’t need a man to lean on, she is happily engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Jonathan Davino.

Since the entertainment industry can involve harsh critics, the trained Mixed Martial Arts fighter recalled a casting director telling her she would “never be on a TV show” because she didn’t have the “right look.”

“Now, I’m on some of the biggest TV shows in the world,” Sydney added.

Aside from physical beauty, she also touched on how having other jobs and hobbies helped her maintain her financial independence. She runs her own production company, studies entertainment law in business school and even fixes vintage cars by herself.

“I’ve experienced the way that I don’t want to live, and I don’t want my future children to have to go through the same struggles or see me stress in the same way that my parents did,” Sydney noted. “I want to show younger generations that you can do anything, even if you don’t have the means or the connections.”

It’s clear that Sydney’s inner strength plays a huge role for her personality and her physicality.

