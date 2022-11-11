She’s not having it. Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney is slamming trolls who screenshot her nude scenes in the hit HBO series only to share the images online.

“It got to the point where they were tagging my family. My cousins don’t need that. It’s completely disgusting and unfair,” Sydney, 25, said during an interview with GQ, published on Friday, November 11. “You have a character that goes through the scrutiny of being a sexualized person at school and then an audience that does the same thing.”

While the White Lotus actress is appalled by the invasive nature of the online bullying, she isn’t letting it stop her from exploring her craft.

“I think it’s ridiculous. I’m an artist, I play characters. It makes me want to play characters that piss people off more,” she continued.

Despite being sexualized on and off screen, Sydney went on to reveal that she once felt out of place due to her looks.

“I had boobs before other girls and I felt ostracized for it,” she said, adding that she also suffered from acne. “I was embarrassed and I never wanted to change in the locker room. I think that I put on this weird persona other people had of me because of my body. So, I did play every sport and I studied really hard, and I did everything that people wouldn’t think I would do, to show them that my body doesn’t define who I am.”

This is not the first time the Washington native has opened up about being criticized for her body, however. Sydney previously took to Instagram Live to clap back after being called “ugly” in a since-deleted tweet.

“Apparently I am trending on Twitter right now for being ugly,” she said through tears in May 2021. “And I would never actually do this. Like, ever. But I think it’s really important for people to see how words actually affect people.”

“I don’t know,” the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood actress continued, adding that she was watching television with her dog when she came across the Twitter trend. “People need to be nicer on social media. ‘Cause it’s really f–ked up.”