Not such model behavior! On July 10, Gigi Hadid and a pal were taken into custody after officials in the Cayman Islands allegedly found “ganja and the utensils used for the consumption of ganja” in their luggage, according to a local news source. Two days later, they were charged and each paid a $1,000 fine.

While the 28-year-old catwalker went on to enjoy an Insta-ready vacay, insiders tell In Touch her cheery “All’s well that ends well” caption to her sun-filled carousel is only part of the story. “Gigi was unnerved by the experience,” says an insider. “It doesn’t look good for her image.”

A rep for the Next in Fashion host and mom to Khai, who turns 3 in September (dad is ex Zayn Malik), insisted the marijuana was “purchased legally in NYC with a medical license,” presumably to help her deal with the autoimmune disorder Hashimoto’s disease. Still, her arrest was potentially not a great look for some family-friendly brands that she’s partnered with.

The supermodel’s brush with the law came just days after a second insider revealed that Gigi’s younger sister, Bella Hadid, had checked herself into rehab for what friends say is the fourth time. (In 2021, she spent two and a half weeks in a Tennessee facility for what she told Vogue was burnout; in March, the 26-year-old posted she was five months alcohol free.) “Bella says that treatment has done a great deal to help her,” says the insider. “She often becomes overwhelmed by her fame and the nature of the business and finds that treatment facilities give her respite.”

On July 26, Bella posted another update on her sobriety journey, revealing herself to be nearly 10 months alcohol free.

“I’m so proud of anyone pushing through dry July. With [non alcoholic cocktail brand Kin Euphorics] and lots of self love, I am almost 10 months no alcohol!” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m so proud of anyone discovering their sobriety. Or anyone who has had the courage to open their mind to Dry July!”