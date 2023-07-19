Bella Hadid, who in March celebrated five months sober from alcohol, has entered a rehab facility, a source tells In Touch.

“She hasn’t told many people, and details are scarce,” says the source. The supermodel, 26, conspicuously missed Paris Fashion Week, even though her sister, Gigi, and friend Kendall Jenner were on hand. (They were among the models who walked the Jacquemus Spring/ Summer 2024 menswear show on June 26.)

Bella has been open with friends, and sometimes her fans, about her struggles, admitting recently, “I have done my fair share of drinking. I loved alcohol, [but] it got to the point where I canceled nights out [because] I felt I wouldn’t be able to control myself…. I knew this wasn’t a sustainable life for me.”

According to the source, Bella has said seeking treatment over the years has saved her life. “She often becomes overwhelmed by her fame and the nature of the business, and rehab is very grounding.”

As for Gigi, the mother of one plead guilty and was released on July 12 after being arrested for alleged marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession in the Cayman Islands.