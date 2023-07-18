Gigi Hadid plead guilty and was released after being arrested for alleged marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession in the Cayman Islands, according to multiple reports.

Hadid, 28, and a friend arrived at the destination by a private jet on July 10, where Customs and Border Patrol officials allegedly discovered “ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja” in their bags, according to multiple outlets. She and her pal were subsequently arrested on “suspicion Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja.”

Hadid and her friend were taken to the Prison Detention Center, where they both were released on bail. On July 12, the two were charged while appearing in court and both pleaded guilty. Hadid and her friend were ordered to pay a $1,000 fine as a result and both are not facing any charges.

Reps for Hadid did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Local newspaper Cayman Marl Road was the first to report the news.

The quantities of drugs “were relatively small and were seemingly for personal consumption,” per the outlet.

“Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in N.Y.C. with a Medical license,” a rep for Gigi told multiple outlets. “It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.”

It appears the legal incident didn’t ruin Hadid’s vacation, though. On Tuesday, July 18, she shared a series of photos to Instagram from the scenic trip.

“All’s well that ends well,” Hadid captioned the carousel post, which included videos and snapshots from her beach outings.

Multiple fans praised Hadid for sharing the beautiful shots to social media just hours after reports surfaced of her brief run-in with the law.

“Miss ‘said she doesn’t care’” one fan commented on her post. “My level of recklessness after being arrested and bailed,” another chimed in.

Just two days after she appeared in court, Gigi shared several sizzling bikini pictures via Instagram.

“Am I in my girl w the dragon tattoo era?!” the model wrote across a snap of the ink via her Instagram Stories on July 14.

She even followed up by sharing more tropical getaway pictures, posting an image of herself swimming underwater with a pool noodle wrapped around her torso.

“What designer makes this noodle? Wrong answers only,” Hadid cheekily captioned the post.

