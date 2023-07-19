Just hours after In Touch broke the news that Bella Hadid has entered rehab after five months of sobriety, the model and boyfriend Marc Kalman called it quits after two years of dating, according to multiple reports.

Though they decided to split, “there are no hard feelings on either side,” a source told Us Weekly on Thursday, July 19.

“Bella and Marc amicably split some time ago,” the insider revealed. “Bella is using this time to focus on bettering herself and they had just grown apart.”

The model’s turbulent personal life update comes as fans and followers noticed she was absent from the Paris Fashion Week runways, unlike sister Gigi Hadid and close friend Kendall Jenner.

“She hasn’t told many people, and details are scarce,” the source ​told In Touch earlier in the day about her latest rehab stint. “She often becomes overwhelmed by her fame and the nature of the business, and rehab is very grounding.”

Bella’s split comes just one day after Gigi was arrested and pleaded guilty for alleged marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession in the Cayman Islands.

Bella, who celebrated five months of sobriety from alcohol in March, recently opened up to her family and loved ones that she has done her “fair share of drinking.”

Courtesy of Bella Hadid/Instagram

“I loved alcohol, [but] it got to the point where I canceled nights out [because] I felt I wouldn’t be able to control myself…. I knew this wasn’t a sustainable life for me,” the supermodel said.

Before checking into rehab and her silent split from Marc, Bella kept their relationship out of the spotlight of her ​high profile life. The A-lister even credited their privacy as the reason “why things have been able to last” for two years.

“When you give other people room to have opinions on things that are so personal to you, it poisons it,” Vella told Vogue in March 2022.

More notably, Bella’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, and sister ​approved of Marc early on in their relationship.