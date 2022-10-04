Fighting words. Gigi Hadid called Kanye West a “bully” and a “joke” after he took aim at Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

Kanye, 45, held his Yeezy Season 9 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on October 3. The controversial line was met with negative responses from several journalists, including Gabriella.

Shortly after Gabriella shared her thoughts on the line, Kanye fired back by posting a handful of photos of the writer on his Instagram feed and criticizing her style. “This is not a fashion person You speak on Ye Ima speak on you Ask Trevor Noah,” he wrote in one post.

Gigi, 27, quickly took to the comments section of one of Kanye’s Instagram posts on Tuesday, October 4, to defend Gabriella, one of her collaborators and close friends. “You wish u had a percentage of her intellect,” the model wrote. “You have no idea haha … If there’s actually a point to any of your s–t. She might be the only person that could save u. As if the ‘honor’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.”

During the show, the “Gold Digger” unveiled new clothes that fans have deemed as “irresponsible.” Kanye also received backlash for wearing a shirt that read “White Lives Matter” in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

While discussing the line, Kanye told the crowd that it was the beginning of a “new frontier.”

“This is an unmanageable situation,” the “Stronger” rapper explained. “This is God’s dream, a dream that can’t happen without the help of God.”

Gabriella took to her Instagram Stories to share her honest thoughts about the line after the show. “He was trying to illustrate a dystopian world when whiteness might become extinct or at least would be in enough danger to demand defense,” she wrote, adding: “But the danger is that, this very premise, the idea that white supremacy is in danger of extinction… is what justifies mass incarceration, murder on masse, indeed even the advent of slavery.”

“I guess I get what he was trying to do… he was trying to be a duchampion. It wasn’t. It didn’t land and it was deeply offensive, violent and dangerous,” Gabriella continued.

The fashion journalist added that the T-shirts as “pure violence.” She told her followers, “There is no excuse, there is no art here. I do think if you asked Kanye, he would say there was art, and revolution, and all of the things in that T-shirt.”

Several social media users seemed to take Gigi’s side in the feud. “The fact of the matter is Gabriella gave Kanye a lot of grace in her thoughts on the show,” one person wrote via Twitter. “She actually, very clearly thought out the pieces, which meant she really took him seriously an artist.”

Gigi was also present for Paris Fashion Week, where she modeled during the Givenchy show.

She stood up to Kanye amid her romance with Leonardo DiCaprio.

In Touch broke the news that Gigi and Leo, 47, had a summer fling following the Wolf of Wall Street actor’s split from Camila Morrone. “Leo and Gigi have hooked up a few times this summer,” one insider exclusively told In Touch in August.

“They have known each other for several years. They’re super attracted to each other,” the source continued, adding, “She is exactly his type: gorgeous, sexy but low-key with a one-of-the-guys attitude.”