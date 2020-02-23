We never saw this feud coming, y’all. Gigi Hadid took to Twitter to defend boyfriend Zayn Malik after he was dragged by YouTuber Jake Paul on the social media platform. It all started when the vlogger alleged that the One Direction alum gave him “attitude” when they crossed paths in Las Vegas on February 23.

“Almost had to clap up Zane [sic] from [One] Direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f—k off for no reason when I was being nice to him,” the 23-year-old wrote in the wee hours of the morning. “Zane [sic], [I know] you’re reading this … stop being angry cause [you] came home alone to [your] big ass hotel room hahaha.”

Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed … — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 23, 2020

From there, the 27-year-old’s on-again, off-again girlfriend stepped in to deliver an epic serve to the former Disney star. “LOL cause he doesn’t care to hang [with] you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies … ? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie,” Gigi, 24, responded. “Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed …”

An hour later, Jake pulled through with another tweet (but not a reply to the supermodel) to give further clarity to the situation. “Bro he literally started yelling and freaking the f—k out,” he wrote in his add-on response. “‘You wanna test me, mate.’ LOL I feel bad for childhood stars.”

bro he literally started yelling and freaking the fuck out “you wanna test me mate” lol I feel bad for childhood stars — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 23, 2020

A few hours before the entire feud went down, Zayn posted a rare photo of himself with two of his male cousins as they headed into the venue for the fight. “The [Three] Dossers,” he captioned the pic of the lads in their suits.

Both Jake and Zayn were in town to watch the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury rematch. The latter fighter is also English, so it makes sense that the former boy-bander would want to come out to support. They were both at the Westgate Hotel and Casino where Jake posted from the penthouse earlier that day. As we already know, the Team 10 leader has an affinity for boxing and somewhat of an up-and-coming career in the sport.

Nothing like a good internet feud between celebs to brighten your day, huh? Let’s hope these three cool off and move on — or else it might get crazy up in here.