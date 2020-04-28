That’s going to be one beautiful baby! Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, are ecstatic to be expecting their first child together, a source tells In Touch exclusively about the model’s pregnancy on Tuesday, April 28.

“It was a happy surprise!” the insider tells In Touch about the power couple’s reaction to the news. “Gigi conceived shortly after she got back together with Zayn. It wasn’t planned, but they’re thrilled.” The catwalk queen and “Let Me” singer, 27, rekindled their romance around December 2019 and soon discovered she was pregnant.

Prior to their reconciliation, the former One Direction star “spent weeks trying to win her back,” another source exclusively told In Touch. “Sending roses, writing a romantic love song about her — and she finally agreed to try to work things out.”

The dynamic duo has been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2015, having last called it quits in January 2019. The blonde beauty started seeing Bachelor star Tyler Cameron, 27, in August 2019, however their rumored romance was short-lived.

In February 2020, Gigi confirmed she and Zayn were going strong again. “HEY VALENTINE,” she captioned a throwback photo of him. “Z on the farm. December 2019.”

More recently, the couple pulled out the stops while celebrating her B-day on her family’s Pennsylvania farm on April 23. “Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!!” she wrote.

“I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends — near and far — are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future!” the stunner concluded her message.

In the portraits, Gigi was overcome with emotion before blowing out the candles on her bagel cake. Her loved ones hung up a celebratory banner and she even wore a sparkling tiara for the special occasion.

We can’t wait to see Zayn and Gigi become parents!