The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner is looking a little less golden after one of his ex-girlfriends came forward and revealed their past relationship that sparked just one month after the death of his late wife, Toni.

What Did ‘Golden Bachelor’ Lead Gerry Turner Do?

One day before the Golden Bachelor finale, an ex-girlfriend of the former restaurateur spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and exposed their past relationship.

The woman, who went by Carolyn due to privacy concerns, came forward with their relationship after her good friend, Susan McCreary, was “flabbergasted” to learn that Gerry publicly denied having a serious relationship after his wife’s 2017 death.

Who Is Gerry Turner’s Ex-Girlfriend?

The ABC lead and his speculated girlfriend, who is 14 years his junior, met while working at the Vera French Mental Health Center in Davenport, Iowa. At the time, Gerry worked as the building’s maintenance man while Carolyn was the center’s staff accountant.

Their work relationship turned romantic one month after Toni’s death when Gerry asked Carolyn to help him donate Toni’s corporate wardrobe to Dress for Success.

“Then, we get the shocking news that Toni passed away, so most everyone at the office went to the visitation in July,” Carolyn told the outlet, adding, “Then, in August, I got a phone call from Gerry. I was so shocked to hear from him.”

Why Did Gerry Turner’s Ex-Girlfriend Speak Out?

While Carolyn initially didn’t want to come forward and have their romance publicized, it bothered her that her ex was using the same lines on the cast of the show that he did with her.

One instance was during Fantasy Suites week, where he told finalist Leslie Fhima, “I have to have you with my morning coffee, I have to have you when I go to bed at night.”

According to Carolyn, Gerry used those same words in a text message just three months after Toni’s death.

“Damn, I go to bed at night thinking of you and wake up in the morning thinking of you,” Gerry wrote in a message viewed by THR.

Why Did Gerry and Carolyn Split?

Carolyn allegedly agreed to live with Gerry a year into their relationship and upon moving in with the ABC lead, he reportedly asked for $1,000 in expenses every month, to which she negotiated to $850.

The pair would reportedly go Dutch on their meals, with Carolyn paying her portion in advance so Gerry could pay the full tab at the table.

The relationship hit a breaking point in October 2019 after Gerry allegedly disinvited Carolyn to his high school reunion. “I’m not taking you to the reunion looking like that,” Carolyn recalled of the moment, noting Gerry pointed at her body — which she says she gained 10 pounds from stress.

The incident ultimately led to their split, with Gerry telling Carolyn to be out of their shared home on January 1, 2020.

The network, which depicted the lead of the inaugural as a grieving widow, is reportedly returning for season 2 after getting put “back on the map,” a source told Life & Style on November 29.