On unscripted television, anything can happen. Here are some incidents that got cast members in hot water.

Below Deck Down Under

The ship’s captain and chief steward are being hailed as heroes after they broke down a door on the August 7 episode of the sailing show to save a crew member from sexual assault. Not only did a naked, drunk Luke Jones climb into his sleeping crewmate Margot Sisson’s bunk, that same episode, second steward Laura Bileskalne also got the ax after making repeated, unwanted advances toward Adam Korda. “Last night boundaries were crossed,” Captain Jason Chambers told a sobered-up Luke. “There was indecency.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Two days before Khloé Kardashian gave birth to their first child, True, footage surfaced of Tristan Thompson kissing another woman. It later came out that he’d been unfaithful with at least five other women — even fathering a child! All this played out on not one but two reality series as Khloé continued to struggle in vain to save the relationship on The Kardashians. “No one understands that I’m not just a TV show,” the Revenge Body host said after the split. “Like, this is my life, and it, like, breaks my soul, and it’s happened so many times.”

Vanderpump Rules

Scandoval! Fans were shocked — and producers scrambled to restart production — when it came to light that stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss had been carrying on an affair behind his live-in girlfriend Ariana Madix’s back. “I made mistakes, I was selfish and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love,” Tom later said. “No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.” Too little, too late. After nine years, Ariana dumped him!

Big Brother

Season 25 houseguest Luke Valentine wore out his welcome when he dropped a racial slur on the show’s live feed. “My reaction in the moment, being the only Black male in this house, I don’t know what to say,” contestant Jared Fields said after the incident. “Anything I do or say can come off aggressive.” He later told Luke, “That should have made you feel uncomfortable. Like, whoa, bro, what’d you just say.”

The Bachelor

No rose for him! The dating show’s longtime host Chris Harrison was fired after he defended contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s past racist actions — like attending an antebellum-themed party — in an interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay. Explaining that times have changed, Chris mused about the party, “Well, Rachel, is it a good look in 2018? Or is it a good look in 2021?” To which Lindsay, who is Black, replied, “It’s not a good look ever, because she’s celebrating the Old South. If I went to that party, what would I represent at that party?”