The Golden Bachelor finale ended with a tearful proposal! Gerry Turner got down on one knee to pop the question to one contestant after an emotional journey full of ups and downs.

Who Did Gerry Turner Pick on ‘The Golden Bachelor’?

Gerry ended up handing out his final rose to Theresa Nist, a financial services provider from New Jersey.

Ahead of the proposal, Gerry shared that he felt like his late wife, Toni, was “guiding” him in his decision to pick Theresa. He felt “pretty comfortable” with how she would feel about him finding love with another woman after her death.

Throughout his journey, the retiree felt like Theresa was “an equal partner.” It was their first date at the diner that led him to realize just how much they had in common. During the proposal, Gerry definitely had viewers on edge when he told Theresa, “You’re not the right person I can live with,” before pausing and following up with, “You’re the person I can’t live without.”

Theresa was thrilled that she got engaged to the man of her dreams and thankful that the journey was worth it. But there definitely were some speed bumps along the way. One day before the finale aired, Gerry’s ex-girlfriend revealed details bout their tumultuous relationship before The Golden Bachelor in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. The romance started one month after Toni’s death and began to fizzle out in October 2019 after living together, something that was never addressed on the show.

Are Gerry and Theresa Still Together?

During the After the Final Rose Special, Gerry and Theresa revealed they were still happily together after filming the show. They communicate regularly over the phone.

“We went back to our normal lives, but every single day, we talk on the phone at night,” the doting mom and grandmother revealed.

Their phone conversations go on for hours on end and it seems like they are truly so happy together. Host Jesse Palmer jokingly called them the “newest and oldest” couple in the Bachelor franchise. He also revealed that Gerry and Theresa were being sent on their dream vacation to Italy.

ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

A few seconds later, Gerry revealed that he and Theresa were getting married as soon as possible and can use the trip as their honeymoon. Their wedding will be televised on ABC on January 4, 2024.

At the special live finale, both of Gerry’s daughters, Angie and Jenny, whom he welcomed with Toni, were in the audience to support him. They rushed onto the stage along with Theresa’s family after revealing the big news to the world.